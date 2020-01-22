Ryan Giggs names two players Man United should sign this month

Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Ryan Giggs believes that Manchester United should be considering making moves to sign Jack Grealish or James Maddison in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are inevitably being linked with a host of potential signings this month as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ponders adding to his squad in the mid-season window.

Despite the speculation, Manchester United are yet to bring in any new players this month to help their bid to finish in the top four this season.

Solskjaer’s men are currently outside the top four as things stand and the Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight all season.

Former Manchester United midfielder Giggs feels that the Red Devils are in dire need of a player such as Aston Villa’s Grealish or Leicester City’s Maddison to help them “unlock the door” in certain games.

Speaking in an interview with beIN Sports, as quoted by Metro, Giggs said: “I don’t think [Solskjaer] has got the players.

“I think he’s probably a couple of players short in actually changing that way of playing.

“That No.10, that focal point and also a midfielder. Whether Pogba’s that, he’s been so inconsistent. Obviously on his day he could be that player.

“But they’re missing a Grealish or a Maddison, a player like that which can unlock the door.”

Grealish, 24, has scored seven goals and made five assists in the Premier League this season. Maddison, 23, has netted six goals and made three assists in the top flight so far this term.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Burnley at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip