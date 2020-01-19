Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Why I’ve picked Harry Maguire as Man United captain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire will be the new Manchester United captain moving forwards.

The centre-half has been handed the armband at Old Trafford after having arrived at the club from Leicester City in the summer transfer window last year.

The 26-year-old has been a regular fixture in the first team for the Red Devils and he has already skippered the side on 12 occasions this season so far.

Now, Solskjaer has confirmed that Maguire will lead the team on a regular basis following Ashley Young’s departure to Inter Milan this month.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Solskjaer said: “Harry has been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it.

“He’s come in and been a leader in the group. I’ve been, not surprised, but I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills, so Harry will keep on wearing the armband.

“He’s come in and everything about him tells me he is a leader. He’s part of a group that we’ve had, that have been leading this young group.

“Ashley has been of course, Marcus is a young lad, but also David, Harry. So Harry will keep on wearing the armband now.”

Maguire has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team this season and he has started all 22 of the Premier League games so far this term.

He will be expected to lead his team out when the Red Devils travel to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they bid to become the first team in the Premier League to beat the Reds this season.

Manchester United head into the game after having sealed a 4-0 win over Norwich City in front of their home fans at Old Trafford last weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip