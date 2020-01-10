Man United star sidelined with no official return date yet – report

Harry Maguire is out of action for Man United due to a hip injury, say reports

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 10 January 2020, 05:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Harry Maguire is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a hip injury and it is unclear when he will be fit to return for Manchester United, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that the centre-half has been sidelined with the problem, which kept him out of the League Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The same story says that it was initially thought that Maguire was out with a foot injury, but it is now understood to be a hip concern.

News of Maguire’s spell on the sidelines comes at a difficult time for the Red Devils, with Manchester United having struggled to find consistent form following recent defeats by Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as their goalless draw with Wolves in the FA Cup.

Maguire has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United first team this season since his move to Old Trafford from Leicester City last summer.

The 26-year-old has started 21 times in the Premier League and has notched up an assist in the top flight for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men. He has also featured six times in the cup competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United will host Norwich City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

