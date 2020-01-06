Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues Man United injury update on Harry Maguire

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he isn't sure whether Harry Maguire will be fit for Man United's clash with Man City

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 6 January 2020, 00:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he is not sure whether Harry Maguire will be fit for Manchester United’s crunch League Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The centre-half appeared to pick up a knock in the first half of the Red Devils’ goalless draw with Wolves on Saturday night in the FA Cup, but the defender ended up being able to complete the full 90 minutes.

Maguire chose to play on and complete the game, and speaking after the game, Solskjaer admitted that he was close to bringing the summer signing off due to the problem.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Solskjaer replied when asked if Maguire will be fit for Tuesday’s clash: “I don’t know.

“We were close to taking him off at half-time, but he battled through. Let’s see how he recovers. We hope so.”

He added: “He struggled a little bit but let’s see how he’ll recover. It’s not many days, it’s Sunday, Monday and then we go again Tuesday.”

Manchester United fans will be hoping that the defender will be fit for the first leg of their crunch semi-final clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old centre-half has been a regular fixture in the Red Devils team since signing for Manchester United from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

Maguire has started all 21 of Manchester United’s Premier League games so far this season, and he has notched up one assist in the top flight.

He has also featured six times in the cup competitions for Manchester United so far this term.

