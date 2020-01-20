Wes Brown predicts where Man United will finish this season

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Wes Brown is confident that Manchester United have what it takes to finish in the top four this season.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the top flight table as they look to try and break back into the Champions League qualification spots under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form all season but they are still in contention for a top-four finish given Chelsea FC’s inconsistent form.

The Blues have failed to stamp their authority on fourth place and Frank Lampard’s men lost their eighth Premier League game of the season on Saturday when they went down 1-0 at Newcastle United.

Manchester United are certainly facing a battle to seal Champions League qualification this season, but former Red Devils defender Brown seems to think that they are capable of finishing in the top four.

Asked if he thinks Manchester United can finish in the top four this season, Brown told Metro: “I do, I honestly do. I know I’m a fan but I honestly think they can climb up the table.

“It’s going to be hard but I know these lads can do it. When they play well they can beat anyone. They just need to do it more consistently.

“That is my aim for the team this season, to get into that Champions League fourth spot. We’re capable of doing that.

“You need to go on a run and be more consistent but five points isn’t a lot and this team is more than capable of doing that.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Burnley in front of their home fans at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils finished in sixth place in the Premier League table last season after Solskjaer was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

