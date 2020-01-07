Daniel James reveals the toughest player in the Man United dressing room

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Daniel James has picked out Marcos Rojo as the toughest player in the Manchester United squad.

The 29-year-old defender has only made three appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils so far this season and it remains to be seen whether he has a long-term future at the club.

Rojo has been at Manchester United since signing for the Red Devils in the summer of 2014 and he has made more than 120 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

Red Devils midfielder James was asked various questions by Sky Sports personality Peter ‘Tubes’ Dale during a recent interview, and the Welsh midfielder gave this response when asked who the toughest player in the Old Trafford dressing room currently is.

James replied: “Got to be Marcos [Rojo].

“He’s Argentinean and hard as. He doesn’t pull out of anything.

“In training, there has been a few times where you’re coming head to head and you end up jumping out the way.

“You don’t want to be in the way of him.”

James will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United return to League Cup action with the first leg of their semi-final clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night against local rivals Manchester City.

After that, Manchester United will switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Norwich City on Saturday.

The Red Devils will then take on Wolves in the replay of their FA Cup third round clash on Tuesday 14 January.

