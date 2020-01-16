Marcus Rashford praises ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Marcus Rashford has heaped praise on Daniel James following his “brilliant” start to life at Manchester United.

The Wales international has been a regular fixture in the first team at Old Trafford since his arrival at the club from Swansea City in the transfer window last summer.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals and made six assists in 21 Premier League games for the Red Devils to help them to challenge for a top-four finish in the top flight.

James has made a total of 27 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions and he will be hoping to help the Red Devils qualify for next season’s Champions League.

And England international Rashford has been delighted by the way James has been performing for the Red Devils in recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Rashford said: “Dan has been brilliant since he came in.

“He works hard in every single game and, when it comes down to it, that is all you can ask of each player – to give it all they’ve got.

“He definitely does that and, if we can adapt more to his playing style, he can cause some teams nightmares down the right-hand side, as we’ve seen in some games this season.

“But I like his deliveries as well. He takes his time and doesn’t just cross it. He lifts his head up and tries to pick you out.

“It’s these little things that, as time goes on, he will definitely improve on and build on.”

Both James and Rashford will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United take on arch rivals Liverpool FC in their crunch Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are aiming to break into the top four this season after having finished sixth and without a trophy last term under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

