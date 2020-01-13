BBC pundit claims 22-year-old is ‘carrying’ Man United

Danny Murphy says Marcus Rashford has been carrying Man United with his recent good form

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 13 January 2020, 23:30 UK

Marcus Rashford is “carrying” Manchester United this season, according to Danny Murphy.

The England international has been in good form in recent weeks and has been a regular fixture in the first team for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Rashford has scored 14 goals and made four assists in 22 Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this term.

And the 22-year-old scored twice and was named as the man of the match during Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend.

Rashford has also netted five times in the cup competitions for Manchester United so far this season to underline his importance to Solskjaer’s team.

And BBC Sport pundit Murphy believes that Rashford is carrying the Red Devils team with his performances as things stand.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Murphy said: “He’s carrying this team, he’s playing with a confidence and a strut – it’s probably the best run of form he has ever had in a Manchester United shirt.

“What was impressive was his variation in play. He started on the left and ended up through the middle and down the right, and he’s starting to make so many good chances for others as well as chances for himself.

“His passing was good, his strength is good, he holds the ball up well.”

Rashford will be hoping to be involved for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to FA Cup action with a third-round replay clash against Wolves on Wednesday night.

After that, they will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch clash with league leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday.

