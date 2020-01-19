Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United plan to give Marcus Rashford the longest amount of time possible to assess whether he will be fit for the trip to Liverpool FC on Sunday afternoon.

The England striker picked up a knock shortly after coming on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday night and had to brought off again.

Rashford will have been doing all he can behind the scenes to try and be fit for Manchester United’s crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Solskjaer was quizzed about Rashford’s current status at his pre-match news conference on Friday afternoon, but the Red Devils boss was not in the mood to give much away.

Asked about Rashford’s fitness, Solskjaer replied: “I can’t tell you now.

“As I said with Harry [Maguire] a few weeks ago, of course we’re going to give him the absolute amount of time to find out.

“We’re going to do some more checks and treatment with him today [Friday]. Yesterday of course was just a recovery day anyway and some treatment for him.

“I haven’t seen him this morning, but I’m not going to hold my breath. I would probably think that he wouldn’t be ready, but let’s see. There’s still 48 hours, more than that, so let’s see.”

Manchester United fans will be hoping that Rashford is able to recover in time for the trip to Anfield, with the England striker having scored 14 goals and made four assists in the Premier League this season.

Rashford scored twice and was named as the man of the match as Manchester United claimed a 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League last weekend.

