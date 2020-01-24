Marcus Rashford drops hint about Man United return on Twitter

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to hint that he will be back in action for Manchester United before the season is out.

The England international has been ruled out of action for a number of weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

The length of Rashford’s recovery is currently unknown, and his situation will be of particular concern to England manager Gareth Southgate in the lead-up to Euro 2020.

Manchester United have not confirmed how long they expect Rashford to be out for, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying that it will be a minimum of six weeks.

However, the 22-year-old himself seems to think that he will be back in action sooner rather than later if his latest post on Twitter is anything to go by.

Writing on the social media website, Rashford said: “Thanks guys, I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4 👊🏾.”

Manchester United suffered a blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four this season when they lost 2-0 to Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in Rashford’s absence.

The Red Devils now remain in fifth place in the table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United’s next Premier League game is a home clash against Wolves on 1 February.

