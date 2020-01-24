Marcus Rashford drops hint about Man United return on Twitter

Marcus Rashford says he expects to be back in action before the end of the season with Man United

Social Spy
By Social Spy Friday 24 January 2020, 04:15 UK
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to hint that he will be back in action for Manchester United before the season is out.

The England international has been ruled out of action for a number of weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

The length of Rashford’s recovery is currently unknown, and his situation will be of particular concern to England manager Gareth Southgate in the lead-up to Euro 2020.

Manchester United have not confirmed how long they expect Rashford to be out for, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying that it will be a minimum of six weeks.

However, the 22-year-old himself seems to think that he will be back in action sooner rather than later if his latest post on Twitter is anything to go by.

Writing on the social media website, Rashford said: “Thanks guys, I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4 👊🏾.”

Manchester United suffered a blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four this season when they lost 2-0 to Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in Rashford’s absence.

The Red Devils now remain in fifth place in the table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United’s next Premier League game is a home clash against Wolves on 1 February.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Martin Keown
Martin Keown: Arsenal need to make this signing ‘quickly’
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC are ‘looking’ to make this signing
Robin van Persie
‘Fantastic players’: Robin van Persie names two Arsenal stars that he loves
Martin Keown
Martin Keown: Arsenal need to make this signing ‘quickly’
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United will make any signings this month
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Kepa
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Jamie Carragher reacts to Roberto Firmino’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Wolves
Australian Open 2020
Heather Watson and Harriet Dart
Australian Open 2020: British singles hopes end in Round 2 as Dart and Watson exit
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves
ScoopDragon Football News Network