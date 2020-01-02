Marcus Rashford sends message to former Man United boss Louis van Gaal

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Marcus Rashford has admitted that Louis van Gaal played an important role in his development at Manchester United.

Rashford broke into the first team at Old Trafford under Van Gaal and he scored two goals on his full Red Devils debut in a Europa League victory over Midtjylland in February 2016.

He then announced himself to the Premier League when he scored twice in a 3-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford in the same season.

Rashford has gone from strength to strength since then, and the forward is now a regular fixture in both the Manchester United and England teams.

Now, the 22-year-old has admitted that being given the chance to impress under Van Gaal helped to lay the foundations for his career since then.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Rashford said: “The time with Louis was very good for me. He and Ryan Giggs helped me a lot.

“Because that transition from the reserves to the first team can be hard – I hadn’t played much reserve football.

“I was on the bench for the first team before I had even started for the reserves. Van Gaal was top.

“At the time I was getting a lot of praise and attention from everywhere outside but the biggest thing for me were his words.

“That was what was making me smile every day. To be part of Man United’s first team. There were some games when it was difficult.

“I remember a game – Tottenham away – when he took me off at half-time. The next day we spoke honestly – I was still smiling.”

Manchester United will return to FA Cup action on Saturday when they travel to Wolves in the third round.

After that, the Red Devils will turn their attentions towards their League Cup semi-final clash against local rivals Manchester City on 7 January, before games against Norwich City and Liverpool FC in the Premier League.

Rashford will be hoping to fire Manchester United to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

