Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues January transfer update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about his plans for the January transfer window with Man United

By Transfer Agent Thursday 9 January 2020, 00:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Manchester United are still looking to sign new players this month but says that the Red Devils won’t do business just for the sake of it.

The Red Devils are being linked with a whole host of potential signings this month as Solskjaer looks to add to his squad in the mid-season window.

It has been a stop-start season so far for Manchester United, with the Red Devils having failed to find consistent form in the Premier League so far under Solskjaer.

Manchester United suffered a fresh blow to their hopes of lifting a trophy this season when they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Solskjaer was quizzed about the potential addition of new players in the January transfer window, and the Norwegian confirmed that the Red Devils are looking to bring in reinforcements, if the deals makes sense.

Asked about potential signings this month, Solskjaer said: “We are a young team and with injuries we’ve had and illnesses it shows more and [signing players] is something we’re looking at.

“If something is there for us, I’ve got the backing to do something but if it isn’t the right thing we won’t do anything.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Norwich City at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

