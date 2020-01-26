Paul Merson explains why Man United are making him ‘sad’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has described Manchester United’s stuttering form this season as “sad to see”.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form throughout the current Premier League campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Manchester United having lost three of their last four games in the top flight.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they seek a top-four finish in the top flight this term.

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will stay on as the man to lead Manchester United forward in the coming seasons.

However, former Arsenal star Merson has not been at all impressed by what he has seen from the Red Devils hierarchy in the recent seasons.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “How can Ed Woodward keep getting away with it at Manchester United?

“I keep hearing that their squad cost £100m more than Liverpool’s. How is that possible? It’s unbelievable.

“I watch United sometimes and it’s sad to see. I feel uncomfortable watching them. This is not Manchester United.

“So many players are not good enough. Fred has got better but let’s face it, he couldn’t get any worse. Anthony Martial doesn’t seem to realise who he’s playing for.

“I’m not sure Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are good enough to play in a back four. They suit a three better. And Aaron Wan-Bissaka has hit a massive brick wall. Burnley were targeting him.

“Daniel James needs to come out of the team for a breather because his confidence looks shot, and as for Jesse Lingard – where have the goals gone?

“People say United miss Scott McTominay when he doesn’t play. But how many top clubs are lining up to try and sign him? It’s sad how far United have dropped.

“Never mind the top two. Look how far behind Leicester they are! This is Manchester United. They shouldn’t be playing for fourth place.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action next weekend when they take on Wolves at Old Trafford.

Before that, they will travel to The Etihad to take on Manchester City in the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash, after having lost the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer will take his Manchester United team to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea FC on 17 February.

