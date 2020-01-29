Paul Merson names the three signings Man United must make

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Manchester United are in need of three key signings to bolster their squad.

The Red Devils have struggled to maintain consistent form in the Premier League this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and they are currently off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of players in the January transfer window but they are yet to confirm any new additions as the clock ticks down until the deadline.

Bruno Fernandes has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils, but former Arsenal star Merson feels that Solskjaer’s side are in need of reinforcements in three main positions.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “I worry for Solskjaer. I think he’s a sitting duck.

“I say that because I’m thinking about the Bruno Fernandes deal and what the people upstairs might be thinking.

“I think he does tick the boxes. They need an attacking midfielder, a forward, a defender… I’m not being disrespectful but they need quite a few players! They certainly haven’t got the player to put the ball through the eye of a needle.

“But will Solskjaer be there next season? It’s a difficult one.

“They need to strengthen in all areas. They’re a million miles behind. I watched them against Burnley and I felt uncomfortable.

“This is Manchester United. The fear factor is gone.”

Solskjaer is currently preparing his Manchester United side for their League Cup semi-final clash return leg against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Manchester United – who beat Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday – lost the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford earlier this month.

