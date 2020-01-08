Paul Ince tells Man United to make major Paul Pogba decision

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Ince believes that it is time that Manchester United called time on Paul Pogba’s return to the club.

The French midfielder re-signed for the Red Devils in the summer of 2016 after joining from Juventus in a then world-record transfer deal.

Pogba helped Manchester United to win both the Europa League and League Cup in Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge at the club in 2016-17.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to compete for major trophies since then and Pogba’s situation has been a constant source of speculation in recent months.

Pogba has missed most of the current campaign due to injury, but former Red Devils star Ince feels that it is time for Manchester United to cut their losses with the French World Cup winner.

Ince is quoted as saying by Metro: “When Pogba plays and he plays well there’s no way Ole would drop him. Really, he should be the talisman of that team.

“He should be enthused and excited by the fact that the team could be built around him and he could be the main man, but he doesn’t seem interested in that to me.

“He’s not bothered about being the captain of Manchester United. It doesn’t excite him to be the talisman of that team.

“It feels as though we all bought into the romance of him returning to United. But it’s never really happened for him, has it?

“It’s not gone the way either he or the club wanted it to go. I would say he regrets making the move, now. You can sense that he wishes he’d gone somewhere else, so just let him go.

“The Return of the Prodigal Son stuff never quite worked out – but people would have more respect for him if he just came out and said that it hasn’t played out how he wanted it to.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Norwich City in the top flight at Old Trafford.

