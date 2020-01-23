Marcus Rashford sends open message to Man United fans

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Marcus Rashford has insisted that he will remain totally involved in the Manchester United first-team set-up as he recovers from a back-injury.

The England international has been ruled out of action for a number of weeks with a stress fracture in his back, and he sat out the 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Premier League at the weekend.

Rashford will be watching on from the stands as he bids to return to action and be back playing as quickly as possible as he looks to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men challenge for a top-four finish.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Manchester United this season, with the forward having scored 14 goals and made four assists in the Premier League for Solskjaer’s side.

Rashford has taken to social media to insist that he will remain involved in first-team affairs during his recovery process.

Writing in a post on Twitter, Rashford said: “On the pitch or not, @ManUtd fans don’t get much bigger than me.

“You best believe I’ll be involved in team meetings, team huddles and team sessions throughout this recovery.”

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash at The Etihad on Wednesday night, having lost the first leg 3-1.

The Red Devils will next be in Premier League action when they take on Wolves at home in the top flight on 1 February.

