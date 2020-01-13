Marcus Rashford reassures Man United fans with social media post

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to insist that his substitution during the 4-0 win over Norwich City was “just a precaution”.

The England striker was in fine form on Saturday afternoon as he scored Manchester United’s first two goals against the Canaries to put them in control.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood then capped off an impressive win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who moved up into fifth place in the Premier League table.

Rashford was replaced by Daniel James in the 59th minute of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

However, the England international took to Twitter after the game to insist that the substitution was simply a precaution and reveal that he expects to be fit for the FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves in midweek.

Posting on Twitter, Rashford said: “Fancied a hat-trick today but busy few weeks for us. Just a precaution and looking forward to getting back at it Wednesday.”

The young forward also revealed his delight at getting to 200 appearances for the Red Devils in a separate post.

He wrote: “Beyond proud to become the 3rd youngest player to hit 200 @ManUtd games 🔴⚪️.

“Can’t put into words what it means to follow Giggsy and George Best. Two goals and three points completes a perfect day.”

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils are next in Premier League action when they travel to face Liverpool FC at Anfield next Sunday.

