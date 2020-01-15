Solskjaer replies when asked if Rashford will play for Man United v Wolves

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he has not yet made up his mind whether Marcus Rashford will start Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Wolves on Wednesday night.

The England international was taken off in the second half of the Red Devils’ 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend after he appeared to pick up a knock.

Rashford took to social media to insist that his substitution was just a “precaution” after the game and declared himself fit to face Wolves.

However, Solskjaer has now admitted that he is pondering with the idea of giving Rashford a rest when Manchester United host Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “I don’t know [if Rashford will play].

“If he’s ready, and if I decide to play him, you’ll see. He’s played many games and I might have to look at it and see how we can manage him.

“But, we’ve got a week off very soon – in February.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action at the weekend with a crunch clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield.

The Red Devils are the only team to have taken any Premier League points off the leaders so far this season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first season in charge.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip