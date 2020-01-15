Solskjaer replies when asked if Rashford will play for Man United v Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has not yet made up his mind about playing Marcus Rashford for Man United against Wolves

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 15 January 2020, 00:15 UK
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he has not yet made up his mind whether Marcus Rashford will start Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Wolves on Wednesday night.

The England international was taken off in the second half of the Red Devils’ 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend after he appeared to pick up a knock.

Rashford took to social media to insist that his substitution was just a “precaution” after the game and declared himself fit to face Wolves.

However, Solskjaer has now admitted that he is pondering with the idea of giving Rashford a rest when Manchester United host Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “I don’t know [if Rashford will play].

“If he’s ready, and if I decide to play him, you’ll see. He’s played many games and I might have to look at it and see how we can manage him.

“But, we’ve got a week off very soon – in February.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action at the weekend with a crunch clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield.

The Red Devils are the only team to have taken any Premier League points off the leaders so far this season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first season in charge.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher admits he’s been ‘hugely impressed’ by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Reece James
‘The real deal’: BBC Sport pundit raves about 20-year-old Chelsea FC star
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard opens up to Chelsea FC fans about Ross Barkley
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United to make £65m bid for 25-year-old this week – report
BBC pundit claims 22-year-old is ‘carrying’ Man United
BBC pundit claims 22-year-old is ‘carrying’ Man United
Pep Guardiola
Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth
Gary Neville
Gary Neville opens up about ‘outstanding’ Liverpool FC
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer comments on reports linking James Maddison with Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network