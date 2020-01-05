Rio Ferdinand names the signing he wants to see Man United make

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he would like to see Manchester United sign an attacking midfielder after their goalless draw with Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Red Devils struggled to break down the Wolves defence at Molineux on Saturday night as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ended up having to settle for a draw.

The result means that Manchester United will now have to play a replay at Old Trafford to decide who goes through to the fourth round.

Manchester United are currently without the injured Paul Pogba, who has been missing for most of the season.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that the Red Devils are in need of a new attacking midfielder in January to support their forwards.

Speaking to BT Sport after Saturday night’s game, Ferdinand said: “In defence of Man United, they started this game with three attacking players [aged] 18, 20 and 22. Young, not many games between them at all.

“It’s not a concern but that’s something you can understand why they didn’t perform to the level we expect.

“But they were solid in terms of not giving up many chances today, and you’ve got to commend them for that.

“They need a player who is going to come in and unlock things when it’s tight like this. When teams are putting a good system in front of them, two blocks there just waiting to be broken down, that’s when you need the quality.

“That’s when you need someone in the middle of the park who can put a ball over a full-back’s head from 30, 40 yards [away] and get the winger one vs one or put him in on goal from that area.

“At the moment in that team I don’t see someone who’s capable or actually willing to do that and take that chance.

“And that’s why the Paul Pogba situation is so frustrating for me as a Man United fan and a Man United man. You want your best players out there, Paul Pogba on fire and on song is that type of player to make that difference.”

Manchester United will now switch their attentions to another cup clash and their League Cup semi-final first leg tie against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will then play Norwich City at home in the Premier League next weekend before a trip to face bitter rivals Liverpool FC in the top flight.

Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

