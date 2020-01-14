Alan Shearer comments on reports linking James Maddison with Man United

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer has admitted that he would be “amazed” if James Maddison ended up signing for Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in the Leicester City midfielder as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers adding to his squad, although it remains to be seen whether there is firm interest in signing him this month.

Manchester United are being linked with a host of players this month as Solskjaer looks to add to his team ahead of the second part of the campaign.

The 23-year-old Maddison has been in good form for Leicester City this season, scoring six goals and making three assists in 21 Premier League games for the Foxes. He has also netted three times in the League Cup this term.

Although England legend Shearer can see why Manchester United may be interested in signing Maddison, he admits that he thinks it is unlikely that Leicester City would let him go this month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Shearer said: “I totally understand why, if it’s true, Manchester United would want James Maddison because he’s a very, very good player.

“But I would be amazed if Leicester were to let him go in this transfer window. The way things are going at Leicester, the way he’s playing, what is at stake for Leicester… I cannot see them letting one of their top players go this January.

“If I was him, yes [I’d want to stay at Leicester] at this moment in time.

“When you look at the situation that Manchester United are in in terms of challenging for top four, how much they have to improve, the time that will take…

“I understand that they’re a huge football club but, in terms of where James Maddison is at this moment in time, I think he’s better off staying at Leicester certainly until the end of the season and then weigh things up again then.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their FA Cup third-round replay clash against Wolves at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

After that, they will switch their focus to preparing for their crunch trip to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday.

