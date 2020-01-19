Sir Alex Ferguson praises three ‘exceptional’ Man United youngsters

Sir Alex Ferguson was in the stands at Stamford Bridge (Photo: BBC One)

Sir Alex Ferguson has admitted that he has been thrilled by the performances of Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay for Manchester United this season.

The Red Devils are looking to break back into the top four this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after they ended up sixth in the table last term.

Solskjaer has been giving a number of youngsters the chance to impress this season, with Greenwood and McTominay featuring regularly this term.

Williams has also been given a chance in the Red Devils first team as Solskjaer looks to guide his side towards a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Greenwood, 18, has already scored nine goals this season, while Williams, 19, has been featuring more regularly in recent weeks. The 23-year-old McTominay has also been featuring often before being sidelined with an injury.

Now, former Red Devils boss Ferguson has talked up the importance of Manchester United giving young players a chance to impress.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ferguson said: “I think it is an area in which United have always done well (giving kids a chance), giving young players an opportunity and often they show that if you do that then they won’t let you down.

“They’ve shown that, like the boy Brandon Williams and Greenwood and McTominay, they’ve done exceptionally well.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will then host Wolves in their next top flight game on Saturday 1 February.

