Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Bruno Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained coy when quizzed about the speculation linking Manchester United with a move to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old as Solskjaer ponders adding to his squad this month.

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this month but it remains to be seen whether Portugal international Fernandes will end up moving to Old Trafford before the deadline.

Solskjaer watched his Manchester United side claim an impressive 4-0 win over Norwich City in front of their home fans in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

And the Norwegian head coach was asked directly about Manchester United’s reported interest in Fernandes at his post-match news conference.

Asked about Fernandes, Solskjaer replied: “Bruno Fernandes?

“I can’t talk about individuals that play for other clubs, but I’ve got to say I do have the backing.

“We do have the backing to do something if the right thing comes up in this window.

“The owners and Ed, they know what we’re building towards.”

Fernandes has scored eight goals and made seven assists in 15 league games for Sporting Lisbon so far this season.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action next weekend when they travel to Anfield to take on arch rivals and league leaders Liverpool FC.

Before that, they will play Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay at Old Trafford in midweek.

