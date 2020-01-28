‘They are truly a mess’: Pundit hits out at Man United under Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Jason Cundy has described Manchester United as “a mess” and “shambolic” following their stuttering form this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in all competitions this season and they currently find themselves down in fifth place in the Premier League table and six points adrift of the top four.

Manchester United’s recent Premier League form has been particularly worrying, with the Red Devils having lost three of their last four games in the top flight.

Solskjaer’s side did earn something of a reprieve on Sunday when they ran riot in a 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round.

However, former Chelsea FC defender Cundy has not at all been impressed by what he has seen from Manchester United this season.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Cundy said: “Who are Manchester United?” asked Cundy on the Sports Bar. “What are Manchester United, right now?

“When you go back and think of Manchester United under Sir Alex [Ferguson], you’d do a very good job describing who they were, what they were, their philosophy, and how they played football.

“I don’t know what [this] Man United are…

“Liverpool under [Jurgen] Klopp, you know what they are; you see Klopp, you see the team play, and you get a sense and a feeling of who they are.

“But what are Man United? They are a mishmash. Honestly, they are shambolic. They are truly a mess!

“And if you think that is just Ole’s problem, and if you get rid of him you’ll get a better Manchester United – think again!

“Because the next man who comes in is going to inherit a similar mess and it’s just going to need untangling.

“He may do a better job – but he’s not going to solve it!”

Manchester United are currently preparing for the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils – who finished sixth and without a trophy last term – will then switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash with Wolves on Saturday night.

