Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes open admission to Man United fans about Paul Pogba

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 30 January 2020, 00:00 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Paul Pogba is “desperate” to return to action for Manchester United this season.

It has been a difficult campaign for the France international as he has been sidelined for much of the season with a string of injuries.

Pogba has been struggling with an ankle injury that required surgery, and the Frenchman is now working on his fitness levels as he bids to return to action for Solskjaer’s side.

The 26-year-old has not featured for the Red Devils since the 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Pogba is close to being able to train on grass again as he steps up his recovery from his ankle injury.

And Solskjaer has admitted that the midfielder is simply desperate to be back in action for his side.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “Paul’s had a terrible season with injuries and he’s desperate to play football.

“If there’s one thing that I know about Paul, he loves playing football and he loves just being out there training as well, and it’s been playing on his mind.

“Any player who is injured cannot wait to get back on the pitch, you feel so free. He’s been playing with pain, so I’m sure when he’s pain-free and he’s injury-free, he’ll enjoy his football.”

He added: “I see a boy that is fed up of being injured and desperate to play football, yeah, and Paul has always been a top professional.

“I don’t have any doubts that when he comes back he’s going to enjoy himself.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they host Wolves in the top flight at Old Trafford.

They will then take on Chelsea FC after the winter break in the Premier League.

Solskjaer’s men currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

