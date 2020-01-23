Man United need quality signings, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are in need of some “quality” signings this month, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has found himself under intense pressure this month following a poor run of form in the Premier League.

Manchester United slumped to a surprise 2-0 loss to Burnley in front of their home fans at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they lost further ground in the race for a top-four finish.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form all season and they have now lost three of their last five in the top flight, and they have suffered eight defeats in the top flight this term.

Manchester United are yet to confirm any new signings in the January transfer window, and Solskjaer admits that the club are working hard behind the scenes to bring in the right players.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “I’m responsible for what is happening on the pitch, we’re looking to strengthen, we need to strengthen. We know that.

“We took the decision to let some players go as we needed to start afresh with a clear sight on the target in front of us which is a certain type of player. We know we need to get quality in and numbers in.

“We are working to improve and get players in. Hopefully, we can get something over the line. These players are stretched, and I’ve got no complaints on any of them – they give everything they’ve got.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on 1 February when they take on Wolves at Old Trafford.

Before that, they will play their fourth round tie in the FA Cup this weekend, before the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City next week.

