Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at former Man United striker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his say on Robin van Persie's recent criticism of the Man United boss

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 5 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Robin van Persie following the former striker’s criticism of the Manchester United boss.

Van Persie was on punditry duty for BT Sport last week as Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss to Arsenal at The Emirates.

The former Netherlands international was not pleased about Solskjaer’s demeanour after the game and said that “this is not the moment to smile”.

Now, Solskjaer has hit back at the former Manchester United striker by saying that he has no right to criticise him as a manager.

Speaking in an interview quoted by BBC Sport, Solskjaer said: “I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me.

“He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change.”

The Red Devils boss continued: “Yeah Robin, he took my [shirt] number 20 and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well.”

Solskjaer has found himself under fire this season following his Manchester United side’s stuttering start to the campaign.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

Manchester United are currently preparing for their League Cup semi-final first-leg clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

They will then take on Norwich at Old Trafford in the Premier League next Saturday.

