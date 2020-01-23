Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United will make any signings this month

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained coy when quizzed about Manchester United’s plans for the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a number of potential acquisitions this month as Solskjaer looks to add to his squad before the final few months of the season.

Manchester United may well be stepping up their recruitment drive to find a new attacking player after Marcus Rashford was ruled out of action for a number of weeks with a back injury.

Rashford’s injury has left Manchester United light on options up front and the situation could force the Red Devils into the transfer market this month.

Solskjaer was quizzed about his plans for the January window at a news conference on Tuesday before the game against Burnley, but the Norwegian was typically coy on the subject.

Solskjaer said: “Of course we’re always looking at improving the squad and seeing if there’s anything out there, but nothing that I can talk about now.”

He continued: “We’ve lost to Liverpool, a team that you all say are fantastic, and we’ve been in the game until the last kick of the ball and for me, that’s strides forward.

“Of course we’re disappointed losing the game, we don’t want to be behind them in the league, but there were signs there that we are on the right track. Definitely.

“For me, now is not the time to start talking about the recruitment. For me now we’re looking towards the next game against Burnley.

“Yeah, we’re always looking to improve the squad, we’re looking to improve the club.”

Asked whether he thinks Man United will make any signing this month, Solskjaer replied: “Well you’re never 100 per cent sure that something is going to happen until it happens, so we’ll update you if something happens.”

Manchester United will return to League Cup action next week when they they travel to Manchester City for the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash.

They are next in Premier League action when they face Wolves at home on Saturday 1 February.

Manchester United are aiming to break back into the top four this season after they finished sixth and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip