ESPN pundit predicts where Man United will finish this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Steve Nicol is not backing Manchester United to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season as things stand.

The Red Devils have made a decent start to the new season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norwegian looks to try and guide the Red Devils back into the Champions League.

Manchester United are aiming to make a return to Europe’s elite club competition for next season after they ended up in sixth place in the table and without a trophy last term.

Solskjaer’s men are currently behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish this season, as the battle for Champions League qualification begins to hot up.

Nicol believes that the fourth spot is currently a battle between Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the former Liverpool FC defender admits that he is not backing Manchester United to finish fourth as things stand.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Nicol said: “It’s definitely a fight between them [Man United], Chelsea and Tottenham for me for that fourth spot.

“But, right now, you can’t rely on them. And we’re talking about if.

“If they bring Paul Pogba back in, he has to be the one that is sitting off the centre-forward.

“You put two defensive guys behind him, then you might start breaking down teams that you’re supposed to that they haven’t been able to do.

“But right now, I’m not putting money on them.”

Manchester United will take on Wolves away from home in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

They will then switch their attentions towards the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City on Tuesday 7 January.

