‘I feel good’: Forgotten Man United man aiming for return under Solskjaer

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has declared himself ready to prove himself to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has been out of action due to a serious knee injury following loan spell away at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Fosu-Mensah has not made a single appearance for Manchester United this season as he continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery last year.

However, the young defender will be hoping to prove his fitness to Red Devils boss Solskjaer in the coming weeks as he bids to force his way into the Norwegian’s first-team plans at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Fosu-Mensah said: “I feel good.

“It’s been a long time out but I’ve had great people working with me, so I feel stronger every single day.

“The whole physio staff and fitness coaches – Paolo [Gaudino], Rich [Richard Merron]; they have been working with me very well. It’s been good.”

He added: “I think I might need one or two appearances to get my fitness back in the Under-23s after being out for so long. That would help me definitely.

“Of course, what I’ve seen is Ole is a great manager. When I speak to him, his energy is very good and, every time I go to the game, I just like him as a person and as a manager.

“I would love to play for him. You want to give your all for him.”

Fosu-Mensah spent last season on loan to London club Fulham, after having previously been on loan to Crystal Palace in the campaign before.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, Fosu-Mensah joined Manchester United as a youth player in 2014 before making his debut for the first team against Arsenal in February 2016.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in FA Cup action this weekend and they will take on take on Wolves away from home in the third round on Saturday night.

After that, they will face Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final next week.

