Gary Lineker reacts to Man United’s 6-0 FA Cup win at Tranmere Rovers

Gary Lineker took to social media to declare that Manchester United are “back” after their thumping 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round.

Harry Maguire fired the visitors into the lead with a brilliant strike in the 10th minute, before Diego Dalot fired home three minutes later.

Jesse Lingard then made it 3-0 with a curling shot in the 16th minute, before Phil Jones scored to make it 4-0. Anthony Martial then netted on the stroke of half-time to make it 5-0 at the break.

Mason Greenwood got himself on the score-sheet in the 56th minute when he fired home his penalty, as Manchester United sealed their spot in the fifth-round draw in style.

The win will be a welcome one for manage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has found himself under pressure in recent weeks following another inconsistent run of form in the Premier League.

And England legend Lineker was clearly pretty impressed by what he was seeing as he took to social media during the game to offer his verdict on the Manchester United performance.

Lineker tweeted in the first half: “Manchester United are back.”

Meanwhile, former defender Danny Higginbotham was also impressed by how the Red Devils performed.

Higginbotham tweeted: “Safe to say attitude from @ManUtd been absolutely spot on.”

Manchester United will now switch their attentions back to League Cup affairs and their trip to Manchester City for the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

