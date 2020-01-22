Robin van Persie: Man United want to make this signing this month

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie believes that Manchester United are “eager” to sign a new striker this month.

The Red Devils have been left short on options up front after Marcus Rashford was ruled out of action for a couple of months due to a back injury.

Manchester United opted to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer, with Alexis Sanchez following him to the San Siro on a season-long loan deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now light on options up front, with the Red Devils likely to have to rely on the likes of 18-year-old striker Mason Greenwood in the absence of Rashford.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal star Van Persie thinks that the Red Devils will clearly be looking to bring in a new forward before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Van Persie said: “I think they’re quite eager for a striker, because they need one.

“Short-term, but long-term as well. I think it’s good to have competition at the club of the calibre of Manchester United. You need to have constant competition.

“So I’m pretty convinced that they are pretty eager to get a striker in.”

Asked about Greenwood and his potential role during Rashford’s absence, Van Persie said: “He’s very young. He’s still 18.

“It’s not honest towards him to let him live with all that kind of pressure to be the number one of Manchester United at that age.

“I think it’s better to give him time. He’s very talented, he’s very all-round. He can score goals, like he’s shown, I think he’s scored eight already.

“But I think it’s important for him to give him time.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their home clash against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are aiming to try and get back to winning ways after the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to league leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip