‘He’s amazing’: Victor Lindelof praises Man United team-mate

Victor Lindelof has heaped praise on Sergio Romero for his performance in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The goalkeeper was named as the man of the match as he helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to keep a clean sheet as they were forced to secure a replay at Old Trafford for a spot in the fourth round.

The 32-year-old Argentine has played second fiddle to number one David De Gea for most of the season and he has only been featuring in the cup competitions for the Red Devils this term.

However, he earned plenty of praise for his performance as he helped Manchester United to keep a clean sheet and seal a replay at Old Trafford.

Red Devils defender Lindelof was clearly impressed by Romero’s performance on Saturday, telling MUTV after the game: “We all know what a great goalkeeper he is.

“He shows that every time he plays and I don’t know how many clean sheets he has kept now.

“But he is an amazing, amazing goalkeeper and an amazing guy so I am very happy for him.”

Romero has featured eight times in the cup competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

Manchester United are currently preparing for the first leg of their crunch League Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form all season in the Premier League and they currently find themselves down in fifth place in the table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

