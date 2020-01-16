Paul Pogba ‘likely’ to leave Man United this summer – report

Paul Pogba is likely to leave Man United in the summer transfer window, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 16 January 2020, 23:30 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to reports in the German media.

Sky in Germany, as quoted by Sky Sports in the UK, is reporting that the France midfielder looks set to leave Old Trafford, with both Real Madrid and Juventus interested in signing him.

According to the same story, the 26-year-old midfielder would favour a move to Real Madrid over a return to Juventus.

It is claimed in the same article that Manchester United want to keep hold of Pogba until at least the end of the season because there is a lack of available replacements in the January transfer market.

Despite the claims of Pogba’s likely exit, the same article says that it will be difficult for any club to sign the World Cup winner, because Manchester United will seek a fee in the region of £150m to let him go.

Manchester United also have the option to extend Pogba’s current contract by a further year until 2022.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown against leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Pogba is currently out injured after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

