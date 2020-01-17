Paul Scholes makes Marcus Rashford prediction ahead of Liverpool FC v Man United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes is confident that Marcus Rashford will be fit for Manchester United’s crunch clash against Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The England international is an injury doubt for the game after he suffered an apparent back problem during Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old was a second-half substitute and he initially tried to play through the pain after suffering the problem. However, he was forced off just 16 minutes after having been brought on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer admitted after the game that Rashford is a doubt for the clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield this weekend.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Scholes does not seem to think that Rashford’s problem looks too serious.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Scholes said: “It’s a big blow because he’s been far and away Manchester United’s best player and biggest goal threat for them.

“I think it’s something he picked it up in the Manchester City game when he got a bit of a knock on his back but he was excellent against Norwich.

“This was an opportunity for him to have a break tonight. OK, it didn’t quite work out because he had to come on as United were struggling a little bit but hopefully I think he’ll be OK.

“He walked off alright and maybe a bit of ice, a couple of days’ rest. He’ll be fine for Sunday.”

Rashford has been a key player for Manchester United so far this season, with the English striker having scored 14 goals and made four assists in the Premier League so far.

Manchester United are the only team to have taken points off Liverpool FC in the Premier League this season and they will be hoping to repeat the feat this time around.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip