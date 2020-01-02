Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues January transfer update for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he is aiming for Manchester United to make at least one new signing in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a host of players in the coming days and weeks as they look to add to their squad in the new year.

Manchester United were fairly active in the summer market as they brought in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

It now remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will be successful in bolstering his squad in the new year as he looks to try and steer the Red Devils towards a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Speaking before the trip to Arsenal on New Year’s Day, the Red Devils boss hinted that he is optimistic that Manchester United will be able to make the right signings this month.

Solskjaer said: “If we can keep these lot fit and if we can keep on improving, and if you get one addition or two additions [in January], of course that’s going to be competition for places.

“That’s what you’ve got to deal with at this club.

“I’m always an optimist. I’m a striker by nature and I’ve always been an optimist.

“I’m optimistic we can keep players fit and if the right ones become available we do have the resources and I do have the backing from the board.

“But it’s also about getting the right ones. It has to be.

“There’s no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good.”

Manchester United will return to FA Cup action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Wolves in the third round.

After that, they will take on Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final, before Premier League games against Norwich City and Liverpool FC.

