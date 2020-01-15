Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers latest transfer update for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained typically coy on Manchester United’s plans for the January transfer window – but insists that the Red Devils do have significant funds at their disposal.

The Red Devils are being linked with a host of players this month as the Norwegian ponders adding to his squad ahead of the second part of the campaign.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in recent days, but there is yet to be anything concrete announced.

Solskjaer addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of his side’s FA Cup third-round replay clash against Wolves on Wednesday night, and the Norwegian delivered an update about the transfer window for Red Devils fans.

Asked if he has an update about the transfer window, Solskjaer replied: “I’ve got no transfer updates, so no. If we get something that we can tell you about we will but I’ve got no news now.”

He continued: “For me, the most important thing is that we get the results we want, that we get the performances on the pitch. That’s my focus, that’s got to be my focus.

“But I know that I – or we – have got the resources, we’ve got the backing if we need to go into the transfer market for example. We are still up there [in the Deloitte money league], so we’re still in a good place.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they seek a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge at the club.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Anfield to take on leaders Liverpool FC.

Manchester United are the only team in the Premier League to have taken any points off Liverpool FC this season following their 1-1 draw back in October.

