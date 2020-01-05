Man United offered 24-year-old in Paul Pogba deal – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Juventus will offer Manchester United the chance to sign Adrien Rabiot as part of a proposed deal to re-sign Paul Pogba, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Juventus are eager to reunite with Pogba after the Serie A champions sold the France star to Manchester United in an £89m deal in 2016.

The same article states that the Italian giants are convinced a deal for Pogba is a real possibility after the player’s apparent fallout with Manchester United.

According to the same story, Juve have changed their timeline to sign Pogna after initially the Serie A side were going to make their move in the summer.

But The Sun claims the Serie A title holders believe they can sign Pogba in an £85m deal this month given Manchester United’s eagerness to sell.

The report reveals that Juventus are prepared to offer the Red Devils the chance to sign Rabiot as part of the deal given the 24-year-old’s struggles in Turin.

According to the media outlet, Manchester United were previously interested in the former Paris Saint-Germain before Juventus won the race to sign Rabiot.

Pogba is set to be sidelined for at least a month with a fresh ankle injury following his return to Premier League action at Watford last month.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip