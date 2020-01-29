Man United make surprise decision about Alexis Sanchez – report

Man United are set to give Alexis Sanchez a second chance to prove himself at Old Trafford in the summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 29 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United will give Alexis Sanchez another chance to prove himself at Old Trafford in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has informed Sanchez and his representatives that he won’t be loaned out or sold in the summer.

The same article states that the Red Devils expect Sanchez to travel with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad on their pre-season tour once his Inter Milan loan spell comes to an end.

According to the same story, Manchester United are hoping that the 31-year-old Chile international can “reintegrate” himself in Solskjaer’s team next season.

Sanchez has scored one goal in five appearances for Inter Milan during his loan stint at the Serie A challengers since his move to the San Siro in August.

Manchester United signed Sanchez in a swap deal from Arsenal in the 2018 January transfer window.

The South American forward put pen to paper on a £500,000-a-week deal to complete a move to Old Trafford.

However, Sanchez scored just five times in 45 games in all competitions during his initial spell at Manchester United.

The 31-year-old had previously established himself as a top Premier League player during his four-year stint at Arsenal.

Sanchez scored 80 times in 166 games for Arsenal before his move to Manchester United.

