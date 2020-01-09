Man United to hold talks with FC Barcelona midfielder’s agent – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are one of the top European clubs set to hold discussions with Arturo Vidal’s agent about signing the FC Barcelona midfielder, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Red Devils are set to hold discussions with the Chile international’s representative.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are prepared to sell the 32-year-old midfielder as the South American is in the twilight of his professional career.

According to the same story, Vidal’s agent Fernando Felicevich has travelled to Europe from Chile to meet with Inter Milan about a potential move.

The report goes on to add that FC Barcelona would look to secure a transfer fee in the region of £17m for the experienced Chile international this month.

The Italian newspaper reveals that Manchester United are also hoping to talk to Felicevich about Vidal’s situation and are prepared to rival Inter for the midfielder’s signature.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils are in fifth position in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish.

