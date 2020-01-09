Man United to hold talks with FC Barcelona midfielder’s agent – report

Manchester United will meet Arturo Vidal's agent with regards to a possible move to Old Trafford, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 9 January 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are one of the top European clubs set to hold discussions with Arturo Vidal’s agent about signing the FC Barcelona midfielder, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Red Devils are set to hold discussions with the Chile international’s representative.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are prepared to sell the 32-year-old midfielder as the South American is in the twilight of his professional career.

According to the same story, Vidal’s agent Fernando Felicevich has travelled to Europe from Chile to meet with Inter Milan about a potential move.

The report goes on to add that FC Barcelona would look to secure a transfer fee in the region of £17m for the experienced Chile international this month.

The Italian newspaper reveals that Manchester United are also hoping to talk to Felicevich about Vidal’s situation and are prepared to rival Inter for the midfielder’s signature.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils are in fifth position in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to Arsenal transfer speculation
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta drops fresh hint about January signings at Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)
‘Phenomenal’: Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans about forward
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham offered the chance to sign 24-year-old French striker – report
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mesut Ozil
Mohamed Elneny reveals how Mesut Ozil surprised him at Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Paul Ince tells Man United to make major Paul Pogba decision
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Callum Hudson-Odoi
ScoopDragon Football News Network