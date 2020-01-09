Inter Milan in talks with Man United about signing 34-year-old – report

Inter Milan are keen to sign Ashley Young from Man United this month, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 9 January 2020, 05:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Inter Milan are in talks with Manchester United about the possibility of signing Ashley Young this month, according to reports in the media.

Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Sky Sports in the UK, is reporting that the Serie A club are interested in a potential deal to bring the former Aston Villa star to Italy in the current transfer window.

The 34-year-old’s current contract at Manchester United is due to expire in the summer, meaning that he is free to discuss a move away from Old Trafford with foreign clubs this month.

The same story says that Inter Milan are ready to offer Young an 18-month contract if he signs for them this month – but it is “unclear” whether Manchester United would allow him to leave in the mid-season window.

Should Young move to Inter this month, he would become the third player to move to the San Siro from Old Trafford recently, with both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku having moved in the summer.

Young has started 10 times in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far this season, and he has made one assist and scored one goal in the Europa League for the Red Devils.

