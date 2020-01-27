Man United to make summer bid for 23-year-old English defender – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to make a summer bid for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, according to a report in England.

Metro is reporting that the Red Devils are eager to sign the Leicester full-back to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s inconsistent defence.

The same article states that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is also interested in Chilwell but the defending champions won’t meet his £50m price tag.

According to the same story, Solskjaer wants to sign a proven left-back despite the emergence of Brandon Williams under the Norwegian head coach this term.

The report continues by claiming that Solskjaer doesn’t believe that Williams is ready to start every game for Manchester United.

Metro go on to add that the 20-time English champions would be willing to listen to offers for 24-year-old Luke Shaw.

Manchester United could reunite their club captain Harry Maguire with Chilwell if a deal for the left-back goes through in the summer.

The England international completed an £80m move to Manchester United from Leicester in a world-record deal for a defender.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to heap pressure on Solskjaer.

Manchester United will take on Wolves in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

