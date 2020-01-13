Man United keeping tabs on 20-year-old Lille midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to continue their scouting mission on Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare ahead of a potential move, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Red Devils were planning to send scouts to watch the 20-year-old play for Lille against Dijon on Sunday afternoon.

The same article states that Manchester United are contemplating an offer for Soumare but the Premier League side want one final check before submitting an official bid.

According to the same story, the Red Devils can expect to face competition from a host of Premier League and top European clubs for the Lille star.

The Daily Express report that Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and AC Milan have all been scouting the promising Ligue 1 talent.

However, the article claims that Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Soumare in the January transfer window.

Manchester United need to bolster their midfield following injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short on options in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils recorded their first win of 2020 on Saturday after Manchester United’s 4-0 win over basement club Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Manchester United finished in sixth spot in the Premier League last term.

