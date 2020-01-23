Man United could sign Bruno Fernandes in £55m deal this week – report

Manchester United could finally land Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes by the end of the week, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Thursday 23 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Manchester United could finally sign Sporting Lisbon attacker Bruno Fernandes in a £55m deal by the end of this week, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have made a breakthrough in negotiations for the Portugal international’s proposed transfer to Old Trafford.

The same article states that the Red Devils have stepped up their efforts after losing England international Marcus Rashford to a back injury for up to two months.

According to the same story, Manchester United initially bid £40m for Fernandes but the Red Devils have returned with an offer closer to £47m, which could rise to £55m.

The Daily Mirror go on to reveal that Sporting Lisbon were looking to secure a transfer fee closer to £60m for their prized asset but the Portuguese club could settle for £55m as a compromise.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah sealed three points for the Premier League leaders.

The Red Devils sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer before Alexis Sanchez moved to the San Siro outfit on a season-long loan.

With Rashford sidelined with a back injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be forced to rely on Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to lead his attack.

