Man United confident of signing Portugal attacker – report

Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 12 January 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are optimistic about completing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are hoping to get a deal for the Portugal playmaker over the line after having scouted the Sporting Lisbon star for the best part of 12 months.

The same article states that Manchester United are in advanced talks with Fernandes’ representatives about a potential move to the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, Sporting president Frederico Varandas and the player’s agents met with Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward at the club’s offices in Mayfair on Friday.

The story goes on to add that Woodward wants to get a deal for the Sporting midfielder over the line this month for fear of missing out to FC Barcelona or Juventus in the summer.

The Daily Star go on to reveal that the biggest hurdle could be Sporting’s asking price, adding that the Portuguese club are likely to ask for a player to be included in the deal.

Manchester United will take on Wolves in the replay of their FA Cup third-round tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta drops fresh hint about January signings at Arsenal
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi sends message to ‘slowest’ Chelsea FC player
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Tottenham
Jurgen Klopp
Sky Sports pundit gives his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports pundit predicts Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Tammy Abraham
BBC Sport pundit raves about Abraham during Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Burnley
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Cup 2020: Rafael Nadal survives De Minaur and Sydney to set 55th meeting with Djokovic
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Eden Hazard exit helped convince Chelsea FC youngster to stay, claims defender
Jurgen Klopp
Steven Gerrard makes honest admission about the Liverpool FC job
ScoopDragon Football News Network