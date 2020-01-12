Man United confident of signing Portugal attacker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are optimistic about completing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are hoping to get a deal for the Portugal playmaker over the line after having scouted the Sporting Lisbon star for the best part of 12 months.

The same article states that Manchester United are in advanced talks with Fernandes’ representatives about a potential move to the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, Sporting president Frederico Varandas and the player’s agents met with Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward at the club’s offices in Mayfair on Friday.

The story goes on to add that Woodward wants to get a deal for the Sporting midfielder over the line this month for fear of missing out to FC Barcelona or Juventus in the summer.

The Daily Star go on to reveal that the biggest hurdle could be Sporting’s asking price, adding that the Portuguese club are likely to ask for a player to be included in the deal.

Manchester United will take on Wolves in the replay of their FA Cup third-round tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

