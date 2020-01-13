Duncan Castles gives latest Man United transfer update on Bruno Fernandes

Journalist Duncan Castles provides an insight into Manchester United's pursuit of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 13 January 2020, 08:45 UK
Manchester United will offer up to three players as part of a deal for Sporting Lisbon attacker Bruno Fernandes, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Portugal international in the current transfer window given their well-documented inconsistent form this term.

Manchester United have been touted with an interest in Fernandes for the best part of 12 months but a deal failed to materialise in the summer transfer window.

Red Devils chief Ed Woodward was reported to have met with Sporting Lisbon’s president and the player’s agents at Manchester United’s offices in London last week.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand then sent Manchester United fans into meltdown on Twitter with a flurry of tweets about Fernandes on Friday night.

Daily Record reporter Castles took to Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning to provide an update on negotiations between all parties.

Castles wrote on Twitter: “Bruno Fernandes. Sporting want a deal worth around €75m. Manchester United offering players in part exchange, including Marcos Rojo, Angel Gomes and Joel Pereira. Issues with all of those options.”

Manchester United recorded their first win of 2020 on Saturday thanks to a 4-0 victory over Norwich City at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action with a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield next Sunday.

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013, while finishing in the top four has been a yearly struggle.

