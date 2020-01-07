Man United to rekindle interest in 25-year-old Portugal midfielder – report
Man United are ready to rekindle their interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to a report
Manchester United are set to rekindle their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes, according to a report in England.
Website Goal is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to make a fresh approach to sign the Portugal international in the summer transfer window.
The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add another creative midfielder to the Red Devils team.
According to the same story, the 20-time English champions look set to miss out on Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen and Leicester star James Maddison.
The Goal report goes on to explain that Manchester United have been forced to reevaluate their options and are considering a fresh bid for Fernandes.
The article reveals that Fernandes signed a new contract that will run until 2023 back in November as he committed his immediate future to Sporting Lisbon.
Although Goal claim the Red Devils haven’t made a concrete bid for Fernandes, Manchester United wouldn’t have any issue raising the funds required to land the Portugal international.
Fernandes has scored six times and has made seven assists in 14 games in the Portugese top flight this season, and the 25-year-old has netted five goals and created three goals in the Europa League.
Manchester United were held to a goalless draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round at the weekend.
