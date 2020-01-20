Man United could pass on deal to sign Bruno Fernandes – report

Manchester United could end their interest in Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes if the two clubs can't agree a fee, according to a report

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 20 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United could end their interest in Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes if the two clubs remain so far apart in their valuation, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to sign the Portugal international in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield options.

The same article states that Manchester United haven’t been able to agree terms with Fernandes nor Sporting Lisbon in a frustrating spell of negotiations.

According to the same story, Sporting Lisbon are thought to be demanding a total of €80m for Fernandes but Manchester United are unwilling to overpay for the playmaker.

The Manchester Evening News go on to add that Manchester United would be willing to walk away from the deal unless Sporting Lisbon lower their asking price for Fernandes.

The report confirms that the 20-time English champions have been considering a move for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder since the summer but opted against a bid ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Manchester United are currently without Scotland international Scott McTominay and World Cup winner Paul Pogba due to injury.

The Red Devils signed Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea City winger Daniel James in the summer transfer window.

