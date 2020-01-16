Solskjaer told 25-year-old would be perfect signing for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Bruno Fernandes would be the perfect signing for Manchester United, according to Sky Sports pundit Darren Bent.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the past year or so.

The Red Devils are thought to have rekindled their interest in the Portugal international during the January transfer window.

A report in Metro suggested that Manchester United could spend around £50m on the 25-year-old to bolster their midfield options.

The player himself is thought to be keen on a move to Manchester United after having come close to a transfer to the Premier League in the past.

Former Tottenham striker Bent believes that Fernandes would be an excellent addition to the Manchester United side because he would be capable of complementing Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba in the middle of the park.

“I think he’s made a few good signings already but if he can somehow get this guy through the door as well I think he would be perfect. I really like him,” Bent told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

“If you can somehow get Pogba back fit and convince him to stay and try and get him sorted… them two in the middle of the pitch and then even McTominay who has done really well.

“If he can get that kind of three in the middle of the park, they’re onto something there.”

Fernandes has scored eight goals and has made seven assists in 15 games in the Portuguese top flight this term.

The Portuguese playmaker has netted 33 times in 53 games in all competitions for Sporting last term to fuel speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United signed Leicester defender Harry Maguire, Swansea winger Daniel James and Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer.

The Red Devils will take on Premier League leaders Liverpool FC on Sunday.

