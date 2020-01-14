Man United to make £65m bid for 25-year-old this week – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are set to make a £65m bid to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon this week, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to make a move to bring the 25-year-old midfielder to Old Trafford this month.

The same story says that the Red Devils view Fernandes as the “ideal” player to bolster their midfield, with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay both currently injured.

The article claims that Sporting Lisbon have so far rejected Manchester United’s advances, and that means that the Red Devils will likely have to increase their offer to £50m, which will rise to £65m including add-ons.

It is reported in the same article that Manchester United are continuing to hold talks with Sporting Lisbon and Fernandes’ representatives, and the Red Devils remain hopeful of concluding a deal this month.

Fernandes has been in good form for Sporting Lisbon so far this season, scoring eight goals and making seven assists in the league for the Portuguese club. He has also netted five times and made three assists in the Europa League this season.

Manchester United will travel to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

