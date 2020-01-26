Man United urged to re-sign Carlos Tevez this month

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Dimitar Berbatov has urged Manchester United to make a move to bring in Carlos Tevez in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of potential new signings this month, but Manchester United have not yet made any fresh additions as the clock ticks down until the deadline.

Manchester United are looking particularly short on options up front right now, with Marcus Rashford sidelined with a back injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to let the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave Old Trafford to sign for Inter Milan in the summer, leaving them short in the attacking department.

Berbatov played alongside Tevez at Manchester United before the Argentine’s controversial move to Manchester City in 2009.

And the ex-Red Devils forward feels that the 35-year-old would be a great addition to the Manchester United squad this month.

Speaking in a Betfair interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “There have been reports linking Carlos Tevez back to United on loan, I say why not?!

“Tevez could be a great option and they need someone with his attitude.

“When you have these loan deals it’s good to get someone who knows the place, knows the situation of the club and the fans.

“Of course, he went to Man City but I’m sure the fans would welcome him back. If there is some truth in the story then it’s something that needs to be carefully thought about, the pros and cons need to be weighed up. ‘But, if there’s no other option, this could be the right one.

“In the dressing room, he was quiet, a bit like me, but that’s not always important.

“We all saw what he was like on the pitch, he would run like crazy, fight for his team, score goals and he would never give up until the final whistle and you could say that is what United need now.

“There’s no one in the team that can bully someone from the opposition like Tevez, or Roy Keane, who would also rip your throat out if you didn’t work hard for the team.

“Maybe they do need Carlos Tevez for that reason, he always had that quality of shouting and fighting for the team.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their FA Cup clash against Tranmere Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Will then take on Manchester City next week in the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash at The Etihad.

